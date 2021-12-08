Click to share this via email

Classic-TV fans got a big shock in the latest “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” special.

On Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the all-star special, re-enacting the classic sitcoms “The Facts of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes”.

Among the biggest surprises of the night, though, was the appearance of “Facts of Life” star Lisa Whelchel, who introduced the re-enactment.

Photo: ABC/Christopher Willard

The 58-year-old played Blair Warner on the original show, and judging from fan reactions on social media, “She hasn’t aged in 40 years.”

Me trying to figure out Lisa Whelchel’s skin care routine because she hasn’t aged in 40 years #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience pic.twitter.com/SMj7GJRr63 — NikNack (@Nik215_) December 8, 2021

Lisa Whelchel looks exactly the same! Holy moly! Tell us your secret girl! #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience — Shannon Ridolfi (@SugaShan) December 8, 2021

Had to pause for a bit….I thought I was watching a flashback of the #factsoflife, but then I realized @LisaWhelchel has not aged at all!!! — Chris Navalta 😷 (@ChrisNavalta) December 8, 2021

Move over J. Lo, Lisa Whelchel looks younger than you! #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience — Paul Davidson (@pauldavidson) December 8, 2021

“Diff’rent Strokes” star Todd Bridges, who played older brother Willis, also showed up to introduce the re-enactment of his old show.

“I want to take this opportunity now to thank you for watching and to ask you to please stop asking me what I’m talking about,” he joked. “It’s been 43 years. I done forgot.”

The special also featured guest appearances by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Snoop Dogg.

During the special, 99-year-old sitcom creator Norman Lear made a bit of a gaffe when he dropped an F-bomb live on the air.

“Never before in the history of American television has a 99-year-old person used the F-word,” Kimmel said later. “So congratulations. Another feather in your hat. You know it’s a live show and we were worried that, like, Snoop would curse on air. And sure enough, Norman dropped an F-bomb right at the top of the show.”

The special also featured stars Jennifer Aniston, Ann Dowd, Kathryn Hahn, Kevin Hart, John Lithgow, Jon Stewart, Allison Tolman, Gabrielle Union, and Damon Wayans.