Christina Aguilera took the 2021 People’s Choice Awards by storm.

The pop legend rocked the stage with a medley of her greatest hits.

The six-minute set began with a slow, gothic rendition of breakout hit “Genie in a Bottle”. The singer wore a flowing black gown for the number.

The tempo then picked up, and the artist stripped off her gown to reveal a bright black and yellow bodysuit as she moved to other hits, including “Dirrty”, “Ain’t No Other Man”, “Can’t Hold Us Down”, and “Fighter”.

READ MORE: People’s Choice Awards 2021: Complete List Of Winners

The singer completed her final outfit change with a satiny gold wrap for the ballads “Somos Nada” from her upcoming album, and “Beautiful”.

“We’ve been singing this message a long time,” Aguilera said during her empowering set. “And this message still holds so true today. This is not just for the women or the fighters, but for everybody who has a voice to be heard.”

The 40-year-old artist also became the first-ever recipient of the Music Icon award at the show.

“To be standing here receiving an award with the word ‘icon’ is truly surreal,” Aguilera began her speech. “I am beyond humbled in this moment. I have always strived for my music to communicate messages of empowerment, whether it’s speaking my own truths or giving voice to those unable to do so on their own.”

The singer thanked everyone for their support and their continued fights in their own lives, but she didn’t forget the most important shout-out.

READ MORE: Halle Berry To Be Honoured With The People’s Icon Award At ‘People’s Choice Awards’

“And, of course, my true icons, my angels, my babies: Max and Summer. I love you, thank you,” the happy mother of two concluded.

Aguilera shares 13-year-old Max Liron Bratman with ex-husband Jordan Bratman and seven-year-old Summer Rain Rutler with fiancé Matthew Rutler.