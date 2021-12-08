Google released its 2021 “Year in Search” list today, with Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” landing on the top trending searches for songs in Canada and “NBA”, the No. 1 search for our homeland.

Olivia Rodrigo has three hit singles on the top trending songs list, with Canadian icons Justin Bieber and Drake also making the list.

READ MORE: Merriam-Webster Chooses Vaccine As The 2021 Word Of The Year

Google’s top trends comprise the searches that experienced a great increase in traffic over a sustained course in 2021 compared to 2020.

The 2021 top trending searches for songs in Canada:

Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo All Too Well – Taylor Swift Deja Vu – Olivia Rodrigo Easy on Me – Adele Montero – Lil Nas X Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo Wants and Needs – Drake ft. Lil Baby Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish Industry Baby – Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow

Top 10 Musicians:

Travis Scott Adele Morgan Wallen Daft Punk Marilyn Manson Dr. Dre Olivia Rodrigo Britney Spears Lil Nas X Travis Barker

Making his way over to the fashion scene is Adam Sandler. The comedic actor is Google’s 2021 top style star in the “celebrity outfits” category. Sandler is an unusual choice, as his everyday streetwear made headlines more so than expected names like Britney Spears (#2), Harry Styles (#6) and Lizzo (#9).

Adam Sandler sports a casual look in a red hoodie and sneakers as he poses next to Chloe Zhao (left) and Salma Hayek (centre) during Hayek’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony — Photo: CP Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Adam Sandler is seen in Midtown on May 02, 2021 in New York City — Photo: Getty Images/Gotham/GC Images

When it comes to the year in television, unsurprisingly, “Squid Game” landed the No. 1 spot, followed by “Bridgerton”, “Yellowstone”, and “Outer Banks”.

READ MORE: Adam Sandler Reacts To Haim’s Modern ‘The Chanukah Song’ Update

The 2021 top trending searches for TV Shows in Canada:

Squid Game Bridgerton Ginny and Georgia Yellowstone Manifest Outer Banks Cecil Hotel Loki Maid Lupin

Making our way over to the film scene, Canadians’ No. 1 movie search was “Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings”.

The other 2021 top trending searches for movies in Canada:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Black Widow Eternals Dune Red Notice Army of the Dead Halloween Kills Godzilla vs. Kong The Suicide Squad Free Guy

This year’s Google search trends prove that 2021 was a year of recovery in which many Canadians searched for ways to come back stronger. Canadians searched about getting vaccinated and used the search engine to learn more about the history of residential schools. Information regarding cultural moments that helped bring joy back into the lives of many, such as the return of the NBA, NHL, and European Cup, were also searched.

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston Answers The Least-Googled Questions About Herself, Reveals How Much Chest Hair She Likes On A Man & More

The top news searches also demonstrated that this year, Canadians prepared for the election, tracked Team Canada at the Tokyo Olympics, and learned more about finances.

The 2021 top trending searches in Canada:

NBA NHL COVID vaccine near me Euro 2021 AMC Stock GME Stock Bitcoin price Gabby Petito DMX Squid Game

The 2021 top trending Canadian news searches:

COVID vaccine near me Federal election Severe thunderstorm warning Afghanistan Lockdown Vaccine passport BC Wildfires Tokyo Olympics Lytton fire Residential Schools

Google is commonly used for “how to’s” and “why’s” and once again, vaccinations and the 2021 federal election were top of mind.

The 2021 top trending “how to” searches in Canada:

How to get a vaccine passport How to buy Dogecoin How to make money from home How to book a COVID vaccine How to register to vote in Canada How to watch the Oprah interview How to get a QR code for COVID vaccination How to make hot chocolate bombs How to apply for CERB How to get rid of a stuffy nose

The 2021 top searches for answers to the question “why” :

Why did Prime Minister Trudeau call an election? Why were residential schools created? Why is it so hot in British Columbia? Why is lumber so expensive? Why did Simone Biles withdraw? Why did Taylor Swift re-record her music? Why was Prince Philip not king? Why is Bernie Sanders a meme? Why did Daft Punk break up? Why is Squid Game so popular?

The year’s most searched Canadian athletes:

Leylah Fernandez Andre De Grasse John Tavares Carey Price Penny Oleksiak Jake Evans Bianca Andreescu Felix Auger-Aliassime Denis Shapovalov Damian Warner

Most searched athletes overall: