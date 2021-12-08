Star Michael J. Fox was rather impressed with his work in “Back to the Future”.

The actor dropped by “CBS Mornings” to talk with Nate Burleson about his new book No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality, his struggle with Parkinson’s disease, and unexpectedly — his own acting chops.

Fox recounted a story in which his family were decorating the house for the holidays and “Back to the Future” came on the TV in another room.

“After about 20 minutes, they realized I was gone,” he said. “It took them 20 minutes to half an hour to realize me and the dog had left. They said ‘What are you doing?'”

The star answered simply, “I’m watching ‘Back to the Future’,” which confused his family.

When asked why, Fox answered cheekily, “I was pretty good!”

The star then realized, “‘I’m great, I’m really good at this!’ I never realized that all that crazy stuff was good. It was just what I was trying to do to survive in the moment,” he continued.

Fox was filming the TV series “Family Ties” simultaneously with “Back to the Future” and recollected his performance in both as simply “trying to survive.”

“I had this moment now, with who I am and all this stuff I’ve had in my life, where I get to sit and look at that kid and say he did all right,” said the 60-year-old actor. “He had a lot to deal with and he danced as fast as he could, but he filled the role and did the job.”

Fox’s book No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality is available in bookstores now.