Rosario Dawson loves being a country girl.

The actress chats to Ellen DeGeneres on her show Wednesday about living out her dream in the country with her family.

“I grew up camping and going upstate, we’ve always wanted to have a compound, do our off-grid living. That’s all I watch is those shows with my dad.”

READ MORE: Rosario Dawson Comments After Court Dismisses Case Against Her

Dawson has always been creative, having grown up in construction, and that she now has a property with multiple houses on it.

She tells DeGeneres how her mom Isabel and dad Patrick both live on the property but in separate houses because they’re divorced.

Dawson says of the move, “We’ve talked about it forever, but after this pandemic and being so cooped up together it was like, ‘This is the time to make it happen.'”

READ MORE: Tara Reid, Rosario Dawson, Rachael Leigh Cook Reunite For ‘Josie And The Pussycats’ Anniversary

The “Sin City” star also tells DeGeneres how she drove a 29-foot-long bus cross-country with her dad during the pandemic.

“It was the only thing that I could rent at the time,” admitting her dad didn’t want to fly because he was still recovering after having pancreatic cancer surgery.