Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the "Together at Christmas" community carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 8, 2021 in London, England.

Kate Middleton donned the perfect festive ensemble as she arrived to host her first Christmas carol concert on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge beamed as she was pictured heading inside Westminster Abbey with her husband Prince William.

Kate dressed to impress for the engagement, looking radiant in a long red Catherine Walker dress which featured a bow around the neckline. She teamed it with a pair of matching red heels and some of the Queen’s earrings.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the “Together at Christmas” community carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 8, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

The service will feature carols sung by the world-renowned Westminster Abbey choir, as well as musical performances by Leona Lewis and Ellie Goulding.

It will be broadcast as part of “Royal Carols: Together At Christmas”, a special programme which will be aired by ITV at 7:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the “Together at Christmas” community carol service on December 08, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The broadcast will feature additional content including an introduction from the Duchess of Cambridge, videos highlighting the efforts of inspirational organizations, and a special performance by Tom Walker of his new Christmas single For “Those Who Can’t Be Here”.

The ceremony will be attended by Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Zara and Mike Tindall and Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, as well as her siblings Pippa Middleton and James Middleton and his new wife Alizee Thevenet, People reported.

The service, which is supported by the Royal Foundation, will recognize and celebrate the incredible work of individuals and organizations across the nation who have stepped up to support their communities throughout the pandemic.

It will be “a celebration of life in our communities, and illustrate how acts of kindness, empathy and love can nurture and reconnect us,” the Palace previously confirmed.

The service has been developed and delivered in partnership with Westminster Abbey and BBC Studios Events Productions, who will produce the carol service for broadcast by ITV as part of a special program in December.