Idris Elba and Regina King star in Netflix's new Western, "The Harder They Fall". The movie hits the streamer on Nov. 3.

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) just released their Top 10 Best Films List for 2021.

Taking the top of the list is Netflix’s Western “The Harder They Fall”.

The film stars Idris Elba, Lakeith Stanfield, Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beets and is directed by Jeymes Samuel.

“Selections for this year’s Top 10 speak to history’s importance in informing who we are, as a people and as a community,” said AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson.

Speaking on the film, he said, “Although our top film ‘The Harder They Fall’ from Netflix is a fictionalized Western, it introduced the world to an incredible array of real-life Black cowboys and cowgirls who helped to transform the West, prompting many to discover the prominent role Black people played in that storied chapter of American history that has long been a Hollywood go-to genre.”

Also leading the front of the pack are two biopics: the Richard Williams biopic “King Richard” which follows the life of coach Richard Williams in his raising of daughters Venus and Serena Williams, and the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” starring Jennifer Hudson.

“With Richard Williams in ‘King Richard’ and Aretha Franklin in ‘Respect,’ you get an examination of two figures who have left an indelible mark on society and world culture. Mr. Williams, through the cultivation of the talent of his daughters, Venus and Serena, has forever transformed tennis. Their success has become a door-opener by which others can enter a sport that has historically been very closed to them,” Robertson continued. “Obviously not enough can be said about Ms. Aretha Franklin who shaped and transformed the world through her music. These films, along with the rest of AAFCA’s Top 10 films of 2021, celebrate culture, history and history-makers. AAFCA is thrilled to recognize their contributions to cinema.”

The full list of nominees for the AAFCA Top 10 Best Films List are as follows:

“The Harder They Fall”

“King Richard”

“Respect”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“Passing”

“Belfast”

“Who We Are”

“House of Gucci”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

The AAFCA previously announced the winners of the 13th Annual AAFCA awards for outstanding achievement in film will be revealed on Jan. 17, followed by a celebration in Los Angeles on March 2.