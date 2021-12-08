Princess Charlene’s father Michael Wittstock has spoken out about his daughter’s recovery.

In an interview with South Africa’s YOU magazine, Wittstock insisted Charlene is tough enough to beat this, especially seeing as she used to be an Olympic swimmer.

He said, according to People: “Based on the way she used to train, I know she’s tough and will get through this and come out much stronger.”

Charlene’s father and mother, Lynette, were unable to visit the “vulnerable” royal during her six-month stint in South Africa, where she got stuck because of a number of health issues and surgeries.

However, Wittstock insisted, “We spoke regularly on the phone, and I speak with the twins. We have a great relationship.”

The comments come after Charlene’s husband Prince Albert asked for privacy after revealing his wife was receiving medical treatment in a facility “outside of Monaco.”

Albert recently told People that the royal was suffering from profound “exhaustion, both emotional and physical.”

Charlene’s return to Monaco last month “went pretty well in the first few hours, and then it became pretty evident that she was unwell,” he told the magazine.

Albert insisted any rumours suggesting they’re having marriage troubles were unfounded: “I’m probably going to say this several times, but this has nothing to do with our relationship. I want to make that very clear. These are not problems within our relationship; not with the relationship between a husband and wife. It’s of a different nature.”