On Wednesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for the comedy-thriller “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window”, starring Kristen Bell.

“For heartbroken Anna (Bell), every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her,” the description reads. “But when a handsome neighbour (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?”

Over images of her life in a shambles, Bell says “falling apart,” adding she’s, “like a house of cards, like a sand castle with a tide that’s coming in, like a rickety chair. Or an old jalopy.”

The series, created by Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf, also stars Michael Ealy, Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony, Tom Riley and Benjamin Levy Aguilar.

“The Woman in the House” premieres Jan. 28, 2022.