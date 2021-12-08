Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to land a role.

On Monday’s “The Late Late Show”, Zachary Levi was confronted by host James Corden over how he managed to get cast in the Disney animated film “Tangled” by doing an English accent.

“You pretended to be an Englishman to get a role in a film, and I want to say on behalf of my country, how dare you,” Corden said.

Levi explained, “When I was in Tangled for Disney which is such an incredible film, such an incredible experience, but yeah, they thought Flynn Ryder, the role that I ultimately played. They wanted him to have an English accent and they wouldn’t even see American actors.”

Amazingly, his gambit worked perfectly.

“And then they gave me the job — based on my English accent,” Levi said. “And then later, they said, ‘You know what? I think we’re going to do it with an American accent. Can you do that?’ I’m not even kidding. And I was like, ‘Yeah, I think I can do that.’”