Beyoncé is giving fans a peek inside her husband’s birthday celebrations! The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pics from the night she and JAY-Z marked his 52nd birthday earlier this month.

In some of the pics, Beyoncé, wearing a sparkly, silver Gucci x Balenciaga suit, poses next to the birthday boy, who wore a dark jacket, jeans and hat for the occasion.

There are also solo shots of Beyoncé modeling off her show-stopping look, as well as a video of her flipping her hair and putting her sunglasses on for dramatic effect. As for JAY-Z, there’s a black-and-white pic of him smiling ear to ear as he’s presented a cake.

The couple also exhibits PDA in one black-and-white clip, which features JAY-Z kissing Beyoncé on her face as she giggles and smiles in delight.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2008, shares three kids, Blue, 9, and 4-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. Back in October, Blue helped induct her dad into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by rapping a few of his famous lines in a pre-recorded video.

“Congrats S. Carter, ghost writer. You paid the right price, so we just make your hits tighter,” a giggling Blue said, reciting a censored version of her dad’s 1998 track, “Ride or Die.”

