Charles Spencer, brother of the late Princess Diana, will be hosting an award ceremony in her honour at their childhood home.

The Diana Award “Legacy Award” ceremony will be held on Thursday at Althorp House. Earl Spencer now lives on the estate that he, Diana and their sisters grew up on.

The Diana Award was set up by Prince Harry and Prince William in honour young people.

READ MORE: Prince William Recalls Fond Childhood Memory Of Christmas Day Service With Family

The Legacy Award takes “place every two years, this unique accolade celebrates the achievements of 20 outstanding young leaders, visionaries and role models from across the world, who have demonstrated their ability to inspire and mobilise new generations to service their communities, as Diana, Princess of Wales did herself.”

“I’ve always been delighted that my sister’s name has been the catalyst behind the brilliant Diana Award, and to have the Legacy Award Ceremony at our family home seems not only very fitting, but also rather wonderful,” Spencer told People. “I chaired the selection of the winners, so am aware how truly admirable their achievements are. This will be a celebration of these exceptional young people, but also, of course, of Diana herself.”

READ MORE: Kate Middleton Looks Festive In Red As She Arrives With Prince William To Host Her First Royal Christmas Carol Service

During the virtual Diana Award ceremony 2021, Prince Harry made a surprise speech.

“I’m truly honoured to be celebrating your work, your commitment to change making and the vital role that you’ve taken on representing a new generation of humanitarianism,” he said in the clip.