Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight on her feelings about Halle Berry.

The internet was rife with a rumour the star didn’t care for Berry’s nomination as the People’s Choice Icon.

Kardashian attended the 2021 People’s Choice Awards show where Berry received the award and was used as a reaction shot when the actress made her speech.

People reports Twitter netizens perceived her expression as indifferent to the moment.

The “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star took to Twitter on Dec. 8 to respond to the claims.

“That’s disappointing my face gave that expression. Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely Stunning and beyond talented,” she wrote.

She continued, “Tbh I’m barely in my own body right now. Please don’t read into anything. Also please don’t tear me apart because you assumed something.”

Kardashian is currently in the middle of another controversy as her ex Tristan Thompson was accused of conceiving a child with another woman.

The NBA star is being sued by Maralee Nichols for child support, claiming he fathered their child in March when the athlete was in a relationship with Kardashian.

The 37-year-old reality star shares 3-year-old daughter True with Thompson.