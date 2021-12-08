Prince William opened the doors of Kensington Palace to five Teen Heroes on Dec. 8.

The young group are part of BBC Radio 1’s Teen Heroes. Each year, a different group of youth are honoured for their “selfless, brave and exceptional achievements”. This is the fifth year in a row the Teen Heroes have met with the Prince.

“The whole point of the Teen Heroes is to make a fuss of some remarkable young people who wouldn’t ever think they deserved it. If going to Kensington Palace to meet the future king isn’t making a fuss of them, then I’m out of ideas,” Radio 1 DJ Greg James explained in a statement.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton Looks Festive In Red As She Arrives With Prince William To Host Her First Royal Christmas Carol Service

Not only did the Duke of Cambridge hand each honouree a certificate recognizing their achievements, but he also spoke with each of them about their work.

Prince William meeting with a Teen Hero honouree – Photo: BBC Radio 1

Prince William meeting with a Teen Hero honouree – Photo: BBC Radio 1

Here are the young Teen Heroes this year, as well as their stories from the press release:

17-year-old Harry from Kent became a young lifesaver earlier this year when he was on the way to school and helped a person who was in imminent danger of taking their own life. After speaking to the individual, Harry was able to call the emergency services and get the person the help they need. He was praised by the ambulance service for his response to an incredibly high-pressure situation.

14-year-old Jake from Bristol is an avid fundraiser for bereavement causes, following the deaths of his half-sister and grandmother. Each year to help raise money Jake puts on a spectacular Christmas light display at his house and has already raised over £10,000.

READ MORE: Prince William Recalls Fond Childhood Memory Of Christmas Day Service With Family

19-year-old Keah from Trowbridge is an incredible young carer who has been looking after her mum since 2018 and is also studying at college to become a nurse. Alongside this, Keah sits on a youth council that helps inform policy about young carers and gives talks to schools about what life is like looking after a member of your family.

After struggling with her own mental health, 17-year-old Madison from Kent developed a scheme in the pandemic called ‘Positivity Packages’. The packages are designed to help others with mental health difficulties and contain advice on mental wellbeing and items that can aid in every-day mental health management, such as stickers, distraction toys, teabags and bath bombs, along with personal notes of encouragement from Madison.

13-year-old Tom from Preston has become the UK’s number one wheelchair motocross (WCMX) rider. Tom has EDS (Ehlers-Danlos syndrome) which has meant he’s needed to use a wheelchair since the age of 11. He is a public ambassador for WCMX, helping to raise the sport’s profile in the UK and attract more participants, and is now at the forefront of the international effort to get the sport recognised at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.

READ MORE: Prince William To Open Up About Mental Health On Special Holiday Episode Of ‘Time To Walk’ By Apple Fitness+

The Radio 1 host spoke of the meeting warmly, saying, “It was a really special afternoon and William gave them so much time to hear their stories and offer support to them as they continue to put themselves out for others.”

The teens also had a chance to host a Radio 1 show with James on Dec. 3 as part of the experience.