Not many people can work next to their partner, but Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons had no problems.

The two star alongside each other in “The Power of the Dog” which Dunst told SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” about how she and her husband had a “more reserved relationship” on screen.

“It’s funny when [how] we had a much more delicate way of being with each other because of the time, obviously, and also the nature of where they are in the relationship,” Dunst said. “That moment when Jesse says that is really like one of the most heartbreaking, but also heart-filling moments of the film, because that’s like one of the most beautiful things to have in life is that relationship that makes you not feel alone in this world.”

READ MORE: Kirsten Dunst Praises ‘Virgin Suicides’ Director Sofia Coppola For Making Her ‘Feel Beautiful For Who I Was’

While Dunst and Plemons had their on set relationship worked out, so did Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch– which was to avoid and “not speak to each other.”

In the film, Cumberbatch’s Phil “psychologically tortures” Dunst’s character.

READ MORE: Kirsten Dunst Gives Update On Motherhood, Wedding With ‘Fargo’ Co-Star Jesse Plemons

“It gave a good energy around the people that we were playing and also not to have familiarities with each other,” she explained. “Just keeping it at a distance, helped with the energy, I think, between us both and the general set environment as well. But really I had to create my own version of that because we don’t actually have many scenes together.”