Nick Cannon is so grateful for all of the love he’s been shown.

The star received an outpouring of support after the death of his 5-month-old son Zen. His child with Alyssa Scott died on Dec. 7 after fighting a form of brain cancer.

After thunderous applause from his audience on “The Nick Cannon Show” on Dec. 8, the host addressed them with gratitude.

“This energy is real. I always say the best energy on TV. We talk about high frequencies or positive energies, but even in our lowest moments it’s other people around you, it’s your family that builds you up, so thank you,” the host said with a bow.

READ MORE: Alyssa Scott Pays Tribute To Her And Nick Cannon’s Son Zen Following News Of His Death

Cannon mentioned that many people have been checking in on him and when asked about his state, he described himself as “vertical”, grateful he’s on his feet for a start.

Alyssa Scott and Zen – Photo: Nick Cannon/Debmar-Mercury

The couple kept their son’s diagnosis hidden for a while, out of privacy – so the actor was not prepared for all the attention after the news of their son’s death broke.

“Yesterday, the onslaught of – really, love you know, and care, is brand new to me. And I’m dealing with this, so thank you. Thank you, that’s all I can say,” said Cannon.

Trying to lighten the mood, he joked, “I’m not used to all this hugging! I’m fine!”

The host later shared a picture of Scott and his late son on a beach for his “pic of the day”.

READ MORE: Nick Cannon’s 5-Month-Old Son Zen Dies Of Brain Cancer

He took the photo of the two on Dec. 5.

“I didn’t want to make it about me, I just want to take the chance to talk about the strength that this woman possesses in this moment,” he praised his partner.

He concluded with his own message of support to anyone struggling.

Cannon said, “Love to Alyssa, love to her extended family, and love to each and every mother that has ever had to lose a child, deal with a child with special needs … mothers are superheroes.”