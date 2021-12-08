Josh Hartnett was one of the biggest names in Hollywood in the early 2000s but faded from the spotlight.

Now, in a new interview with Australia’s “Sunrise”, the “Pearl Harbor” star opened up about why he kept “Hollywood at bay.”

It was “the best thing for my mental health and my career,” he told the programme via Daily Mail.

“Luckily, I think I hit onto it early on,” Hartnett said. “It’s about creating a good home life and being able to do things that are wild and wonderful like making films, which is such a privilege.”

Hartnett was up for a role in 2005’s “Brokeback Mountain” opposite Joaquin Phoenix but had to drop out due to his contract with “The Black Dahlia”. The part eventually went to Heath Ledger.

He joked that he did have one big regret about not starring in the film since he “always wanted to kiss Joaquin.”

Hartnett hasn’t completely left his role as an actor but has been more selective including “Ira Red” and the television show “Die Hart”.