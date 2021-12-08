Jennifer Aniston was honoured on Wednesday at The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women In Entertainment gala with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award.

To start off, Steve Carell gave a sweet speech introducing Aniston.

“Sherry Lansing has personified integrity, fearlessness and conviction of purpose as a leader in the entertainment industry, and as a humanitarian. And I can think of no one who better exemplifies those traits than Jen,” Aniston’s “Morning Show” co-star said. “Jennifer Aniston is more talented, nicer and generous than any of us.”

Aniston then took to the stage where she looked back at the early days of her career.

“If I went back in time to my 19-year-old self, waitressing tables in New York and auditioning for every off, off, off, off, not-even-close-to-Broadway show and someone came up to me and said, ‘One day, you’ll be receiving The Sherry Lansing Leadership Award,’ I would’ve looked at them like they were crazy and said, ‘Who’s Sherry Lansing?’” she joked.

The actress remembered meeting Lansing near the end of “Friends” who questioned what she wanted for her future.

“I’ve thought about Sherry’s question through the years as my ‘future’ unfolded — and I’ve got to tell you, I never could have predicted half of what happened, or what reportedly has happened, according to the tabloids,” Aniston said. “But this question about ‘my future’ and what I imagined for it, has been like a riddle I’ve been trying to solve through the years.”

Remembering how a numerologist told her she was a “late bloomer”, she questioned, “Maybe I haven’t done my best work yet, as an artist or as a human being. Maybe I am just beginning. So, I started to embrace this idea of being a ‘late bloomer’ … of, just beginning.”

Aniston went on to embrace that the best is yet to come and how thankful she is to have so much support.