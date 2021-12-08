A recent New Yorker article profiled “Succession” star Jeremy Strong and painted an intense image of Strong including the length he goes to get into character.

“The result that Jeremy gets is always pretty tremendous,” Brian Cox said. “I just worry about what he does to himself. I worry about the crises he puts himself through in order to prepare.”

Strong even admitted that his ways may be “difficult” for his co-stars, with many people comparing the way Strong lives his life to that of his character Kendall Roy.

Kieran Culkin was also quoted in the piece where he spoke of Strong’s intensity. “After the first season, he said something to me like, ‘I’m worried that people might think that the show is a comedy.’ And I said, ‘I think the show is a comedy.’ He thought I was kidding.”

Strong’s “Zero Dark Thirty” and “Molly’s Game” co-star Jessica Chastian came to his defence, calling him “lovely” and noting the article was “one sided.”

“Ive known Jeremy Strong for 20yrs & worked with him on 2 films. Hes a lovely person. Very inspiring & passionate about his work. The profile that came out on him was incredibly one sided. Don’t believe everything you read folks. Snark sells but maybe its time we move beyond it,” she tweeted.

Others pointed out that the “snark” didn’t come from the writer but interviews from those who have worked with Strong, including the actor himself. And if anything, it was one of the few actor profiles that gave an honest look at how far a method actor goes.

The season three finale of “Succession” airs Dec. 12.