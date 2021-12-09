Nicole Kidman wasn’t a fan of Jimmy Fallon’s holiday quiz segment on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show”.

The actress tends to make all her Fallon interviews a little awkward after revealing back in 2015 that the host had inadvertently passed up the chance to go on a date with her, and her latest appearance on the show was no different.

Fallon attempted to do a speed round of Christmas questions with the star, but she wasn’t having any of it.

As Fallon asked what her favourite holiday song was, she insisted she had many, as the host joked: “You’re so difficult!”

He went on to ask what her favourite pie was, before questioning: “Real tree or fake tree?”

Kidman laughed: “Got anything better on this list? Is this really going to make the show?”

She then took the cards and asked him: “Turkey or ham?”

“Probably turkey? I don’t know,” Fallon said, admitting the questions were “terrible.”

Kidman proceeded to rip up the cards, before Fallon started quizzing her on her latest film “Being the Ricardos”.

The quiz wasn’t the only awkward moment during the chat, with Kidman pretending to not know what Fallon was talking about when he mentioned he’d seen her singing in the background while her husband Keith Urban performed.

Kidman also played a game of “Can You Feel It?” with her and Fallon taking turns to stick their hands inside boxes filled with mystery objects before guessing what was inside.