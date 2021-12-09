Apparently posting spoilers can get you blocked from Instagram.

On Wednesday, Florence Pugh claimed on her Instagram Story that she had been blocked from posting about her appearance in the Marvel series “Hawkeye” on her main feed.

Earlier that day, the actress had shared a couple images of her appearance, prompting complaints from fans for spoiling the series.

“I never thought me posting love about a show in which I appear on would get taken down.. but here we are,” Pugh wrote. “Someone on here complained so I’ve been blocked from posting my own appearance on a show that I’m very much in. Beyond ridiculous.”

She added, “Being in #Hawkeye is a privilege and thank you to all who welcomed me on set and off and all who are watching.”

The original post has remained up despite the complaints, and Pugh is evidently still able to post to her Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter were excited that Pugh was reprising her role as Yelena in the Marvel show.

Florence Pugh reacting to Yelena’s debut in #Hawkeye is the best thing you’ll see today pic.twitter.com/eLZ4ZVry47 — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) December 9, 2021