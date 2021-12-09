Spoiler alert: Don’t read on if you haven’t yet seen “And Just Like That…”

Fans didn’t have to wait long to discover the fate of Samantha Jones on the new “Sex and the City” reboot, “And Just Like That…“. HBO Max dropped the highly anticipated series at midnight on Thursday, and within minutes, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) addressed the elephant in the room — the absence of the fourth member of the group, Samantha (Kim Cattrall).

The refreshed show opens with a guest star fans will remember, Bitsy Von Muffling (Julie Halston), looking to seat the three main ladies after they acknowledge it being their first time out to lunch since the COVID pandemic.

“And where’s the fourth Musketeer? Where’s Samantha?” Bitsy asks.

“Oh, she’s no longer with us,” Charlotte replies.