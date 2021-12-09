Before MeToo, Rebel Wilson experienced her share of inappropriate behaviour in the film industry.

Speaking to the BBC, the 41-year-old “Pitch Perfect” star opened up about two different incidents of misconduct and sexual harassment she confronted years ago.

READ MORE: Rebel Wilson Was Rejected From Roles Because ‘She Was Overweight’

In one case, working on a film, a male co-star had her come into another room with a group of his male friends all waiting with their phones out recording as he pulled his pants down and asked her to perform an inappropriate act.

“I was in shock. I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ Just kept saying, ‘No, what is this?’ Like, ‘No, no, no,’” she recalled.

“His buddies are laughing and he’s kind of clearly getting off on it,” Wilson continued. “This was before MeToo. I didn’t quite know what to do and I was in a foreign country.”

Rebel called her agent and they reported the incident to the studio, explaining she was reportedly the fourth woman to make a complaint against the unnamed actor.

Wilson said she stayed on the project because she “felt like it was the professional thing to do,” but added that she wouldn’t do the same thing today.

“Now I have the courage to be like, ‘OK, that is disgusting.’”.

READ MORE: Rebel Wilson Explains Why Her Team Didn’t Want Her To Lose Weight

The other incident happened when Wilson was in her 20s and she was in a hotel room with a “big time” film director in Australia.

“I literally thought I was going to have a meeting about comedy and talk about comedy,” she said, but the man “kept trying to give me more and more alcohol.

“The director gets a call from his wife and I’m sitting there on the couch and it was one of those phones that if somebody left a message, you could hear it through the speaker of the phone. She started saying, ‘You’ve got Rebel in that hotel room, you were going to sleep with her…’ I heard the message.”

She got up and left the room and didn’t tell anyone about the incident.