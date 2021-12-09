Jennifer Aniston spoke about being trolled for voicing her opinion on the vaccine in her tell-all interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress previously told InStyle that she’d stopped connecting with a few people due to their anti-vaccine stance. She then mentioned in her THR chat that she’s since been targeted online.

The reporter asked the “Friends” star, “Matt Damon recently talked about the potential career impact of tabloid attention, which he, unlike his pal Ben Affleck, has largely managed to avoid. He said, ‘If people can see 16 pictures of you drinking coffee or walking your dog, I think it dilutes the desire to see you in a movie.’ Do you agree?”

Aniston responded, “It’s a fine line to walk, maintaining some sort of mystery, but also being able to participate in current society — going out to dinner or being on Instagram. And that’s the other thing about the pandemic: I’m prone to agoraphobia, and so I used to be like, ‘Let’s go to dinner,’ and now I’m like, ‘No, let’s not. Come over, come over, come over.'”

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston Admits She Found ‘Friends’ Reunion So Tough Emotionally She ‘Had To Walk Out At Certain Points’

She went on, referencing the pandemic: “I think I’ve been to five restaurants [since the pandemic began], and the same ones because they required vaccinations. You know, someone literally called me a ‘liberal vax-hole’ the other day. I don’t understand the disconnect right now, being bullied for wanting people not to be sick? I mean, that’s what we’re talking about.”

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston Reunites With Ex Justin Theroux For ‘Facts Of Life’ Taping In Sweet Shot

Aniston’s comments come after she told InStyle in their September issue: “There’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame.

“I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate,” she continued. “I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day. It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.”