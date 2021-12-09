‘Tis the season for holiday parties hosted by Gwyneth Paltrow. The actress unfolds all her tips and tricks on the table in her new video “Gwyneth’s Guide to Holiday Etiquette”.

READ MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow Continues Her Tradition Of Forgetting About Marvel Properties When Asked About ‘Hawkeye’ Series

The Goop founder illustrates how to set the vibe when entertaining guests, like lighting her “This Smells Like My Vag***” candle, swapping water with vodka, adding fur capes to every outfit, and decorating each table setting with mini Goop beauty products.

But, the best part of the video is her hilarious art of gifting to her celebrity friends.

READ MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow Talks To Jimmy Kimmel About Getting Couples Sex And Relationship Advice

For Adele, Gwyneth offers a DTF supplement. Stephen Colbert receives Goop’s “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candle, and Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson get wolverine claws. For Taylor Swift, the “Avengers” star decides between gifting Goop’s Ultraplush Self-Heating G-Spot Vibrator and a red scarf, subtly nudging Swift’s song “All Too Well”. She goes with the vibrator and slips the “best” gift into the singer’s bag.

See the video below: