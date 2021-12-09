Mariah Carey made her first in-person appearance in two years as she chatted to James Corden Wednesday to celebrate the 1000th episode of “The Late Late Show”.

Corden told Carey how he owed her everything because “Carpool Karaoke” might not have taken off the way it did if it weren’t for her being the first star to say yes to it back in 2015.

He gushed, “We owe you so much for saying yes and taking a chance on us. We do. We really, really do and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Carey responded, “That is very sweet.”

James Corden, Mariah Carey. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2021 CBS — Photo: Terence Patrick ©2021 CBS

Mariah Carey. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2021 CBS

READ MORE: Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Breaks Another Record

Corden also poked fun at the musician for usually keeping him waiting.

However, she insisted, “I was early today and I don’t care what anybody says. I was early!” as Corden admitted she was.

The Queen of Christmas smiled, “I was actually early. I was so proud of myself. Sorry, I have a reputation for not being on time.”

James Corden, Reggie Watts. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2021 CBS

READ MORE: Mariah Carey Teaches Her Twins A Sweet Hanukkah Song

Talk then turned to Carey’s new McDonald’s holiday menu, with Corden asking her when the last time she went threough a drive-thru was.

“I don’t drive, somebody else drives,” Carey laughed, insisting she did go.

To celebrate the show’s 1000th episode, there was also a surprise from Tom Cruise, a balloon drop, and much more.