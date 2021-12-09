Halle Berry dives deep into her painful childhood.

The Oscar-winning actress discussed the abusive relationships portrayed in her recently directed film “Bruised”, in which she also stars, and how it connects to her own life on Wednesday’s episode of NPR’s “Fresh Air” podcast.

“There’s lots of abuse in my childhood. I grew up with an alcoholic father that was very abusive, both verbally, emotionally, physically,” Berry referred to her father Jerome Jesse Berry, who passed in 2003.

The actress has addressed her troubled relationship with her father in the past. She touched on how his alcoholism “robbed us of the relationship we were meant to have” in an emotional Father’s Day post two years ago. She also said she missed him and was “full of love” for him.

Berry learned how to forgive her father, who left her and her mother when Halle was just three years old, explaining that she went “through a lot of therapy.”

"When he died, I was given a gift of talking to a spiritual healer and someone that took me through some spiritual exercises to sort of heal my wound with my dad," she said, noting that it helped her understand that her father behaved the way he did "largely because of the love and the guidance he didn't receive as a child."

“He wasn’t born into the world an abusive, alcoholic man who was out of control. He became that by what he was and was not given; what he was exposed to and by what he wasn’t exposed to,” Berry continued.

The actress said she “started to look at him as an innocent little boy who got raised by an alcoholic father and a mother who was so broken herself,” later discovering that the trauma existed way before her time.

“Going back another generation, they came from slavery, where my great-great-grandmother saw her daughters ripped away from her and the trauma that caused,” she explained. “When I keep tracing it back, you realize that this was just generational trauma. That my father was just trying to survive. He was trying to find himself, find his manhood. And he was doing the best he could, and while he failed me and my family miserably, he really was only working with the tools he had been given.”

“And when I looked at him that way, it did make me feel full of love, and I had empathy for him. I felt sad by the life that he lived,” Berry continued, adding that she “realized he was turning to alcohol as a way of numbing his experience and numbing the fact that he felt like a failure.