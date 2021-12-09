The new teaser for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s upcoming documentary series “Welcome to Wrexham” has been revealed.

The newly released clip for the FX docuseries spoofs a Welsh version of “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia”, with the caption reading: “It’s never sunny in Wrexham.”

The vid shows the U.S. cast watching the Welsh version and vice versa.

“Its Always Sunny” creator McElhenney has starred as Mac in the show since it premiered in 2005.

There’s no release date for Reynolds and McElhenney’s new show as of yet, but it will air on FX in 2022.

The two-season docuseries will track “the dreams and people of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, U.K., as two Hollywood stars take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling club.”

In 2020, Reynolds and McElhenney teamed up to purchase the team in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for despite not having any experience working in soccer.

“Rob McElhenney has been an all-star on Team FX for years and now has partnered with the formidable Ryan Reynolds to bring glory to the ‘Red Dragons’ in the docuseries ‘Welcome to Wrexham’,” said Nick Grad, president, original programming, FX Entertainment, earlier this year. “Rob and Ryan will take fans inside the sport as never before, pairing their genuine love for the game with the welcome challenge of building on the heritage of this club.”