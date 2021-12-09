Olivia Wilde isn’t fussed when it comes to speculation about her dating life.

In an interview with Vogue, the actress and “Booksmart” director was asked about the constant rumours surrounding her relationship with Harry Styles.

“It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative,” Wilde said. “But I think what you realize is that, when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.

“In the past 10 years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us. I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that.”

In 2020, Wilde split with fiancé Jason Sudeikis. The couple, who had been together nine years, share two children.

Earlier this year, the actress was linked to Styles after the two were photographed together at a friend’s wedding.

Wilde recently directed Styles in the thriller “Don’t Worry Darling”, also starring Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan, and Chris Pine, due out in 2022.