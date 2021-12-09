Drew Barrymore conducted a different kind of interview with Machine Gun Kelly.

The actress stopped by “CBS Mornings” to talk about the vulnerable conversation she shared with the rapper on “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

Kelly had appeared on Barrymore’s show to promote his unisex nail polish line.

In a clip from the show, the rapper opened with an honest admission about his mental state.

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg And Drew Barrymore Talk Dating Younger Men: ‘You Cannot Make The Distance Five Years’

“I think I am new to being vulnerable outside of songs. So I see a lot of pictures of me as like smiles on them and I am always like it’d weird though because I didn’t feel good at all that day,” he confessed. “I kind of am sick of smiling on days when I don’t feel like smiling.”

The 31-year-old actor said it was a lot to do with the fear of disappointing his fans.

“I breathe a sigh of relief by telling my truth”: @DrewBarrymore had a candid and vulnerable conversation on her show with @machinegunkelly — and she says it was completely unplanned. Barrymore shares how talking about her mental health struggles has helped her find peace. pic.twitter.com/g7h14uUW6Q — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) December 9, 2021

“I feel this odd pressure because I don’t want my fans to think I’m taking something for granted,” he continued. “So if I accept an award and I am smiling but behind the scenes stuff was going on, I don’t know. A lot of what I do is for other people and I haven’t given myself the time to just accept that it’s okay to not be okay.”

Feeling self-conscious about the topic, Kelly said, “My whole point is, I didn’t want to bring that into the show I just wanna talk about funny stuff. I would love to get out of what I am doing.”

Rather than switching gears, however, Barrymore shared her own struggles.

“I went to Utah to change my life. I went through a really painful divorce and I wasn’t doing very well,” the 46-year-old actress revealed, in a rare admission about her divorce from Will Kopelman. “I just wanted to go talk to some people about how to pull myself out of a hole. I had these two kids I had to fight for and I needed help.”

READ MORE: Drew Barrymore Reveals She ‘Struggled’ After Divorce, ‘Slowly Unravelled’ During Pandemic

The “CBS Mornings” hosts then praised Barrymore for her handling of the conversation and willingness to have this emotional talk on her show.

For Barrymore’s part, she thought it was an important conversation that should be taking place more frequently.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there is a revolt against the perfection right now that we are all forced to see and feel through social media,” she explained after sharing stories of other people’s struggles. “We’re in an impasse and a crux of a moment where talking about how we figure ourselves out, how we fix ourselves takes a journey and solutions. Most people do it in private.”

The actress confessed that after struggling with alcoholism for a long time, she has been sober for two and a half years.

READ MORE: Brooke Shields Opens Up To Drew Barrymore About Attending Elizabeth Taylor’s Wedding With Michael Jackson

“It was something I realized just did not serve me and my life,” she admitted. “When you are stuck in a pattern or if you are going through things, and you not only admit them out loud, but you force yourself to say, ‘I’m willing to make big changes.’ …when you break that cycle, the empowerment that comes out of it.”

Sharing her outlook on life and love, @DrewBarrymore says she’s empowered by discovering herself: “We continue to confront things with each decade of our life that almost surpasses what we thought we had seen.” pic.twitter.com/Bpb8V5Z4ch — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) December 9, 2021

The star talked about growing up in Hollywood and struggling with having so much of her life exposed to the public eye.

“I’m very not into the sensationalism, because at 13 when my life was exposed — ever since then, I’ve really thought about How do we not be so TMI (too much information) while remaining open and honest?”

Barrymore’s interview with Machine Gun Kelly airs on the December 10 episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show”. Catch the show weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.