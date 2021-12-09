Marc Anthony has a fever and the only cure is more cowbell.

On Tuesday night, the singer was joined onstage at a Maestro Cares Foundation fundraiser event by Will Ferrell, who accompanied a performance of the hit “I Need to Know” with his signature instrument.

A video posted to the Maestro Cares Instagram account shows Ferrell banging away on the cowbell as Anthony belts out the song.

Ferrell, of course, became forever associated with the cowbell, thanks to a 2000 “Saturday Night Live” sketch parodying the recording of Blue Oyster Cult’s classic “Don’t Fear the Reaper”.

Anthony founded the Maestro Cares Foundation in 2012 to help improve the quality of life of disadvantaged children and communities in Latin America and the U.S.. The organization holds its annual gala in New York.