Richard E. Grant has been quarantining since visiting his family in South Africa.

The 64-year-old actor has been confined to his room inside a Holiday Inn at London’s Gatwick Airport in response to newly enforced travel restrictions to fight the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Since last week, Grant has been occupying his time by sharing numerous updates on Instagram, documenting his experience by quoting lines from his 1987 dark comedy “Withnail And I”.

Withnail in Quarantine quote for the day. pic.twitter.com/Sxgcc6rVSu — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 7, 2021

In his latest video update, Grant shared another quote, captioning the post ““Withnail Covid quarantine quote for Wednesday.”

“Woken up at 4am – police called to report that my car had been stolen and used to ram-raid a Tesco Express! Like my pal Eric Idle is wont to warble ‘ALWAYS LOOK ON THE BRIGHT SIDE OF LIFE’!”

In the clip, Grant quotes “I think we’ve been here too long. I feel unusual. I think we should go outside.”

According to the Daily Mail, a 4×4 was pulled out of a Tesco Express in West London on December 6. Police removed the car from the building at 2:30 a.m. after a burglary but have not yet confirmed it was Grant’s car.

The actor also shared a video on Twitter, which has since been deleted, complaining about the food quality at the hotel.

“I went to southern Africa to visit my 90-year-old mother and got caught by the red region COVID restrictions,” Grant said.

“It took over a week and many cancelled flights to finally get home, for which I am incredibly grateful,” he continued.

“I understand that there are security costs in the hotel and you’ve got to pay for two COVID tests, but £228 a day to receive three meals a day of this very poor standard, in a supposed four-star Holiday Inn hotel, beggars belief.”

Perhaps Grant’s next video quote shall be “How dare [they]” serve such rubbish. “[I] want the finest wines available to humanity!”