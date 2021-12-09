Members of the crew of “Rust” are speaking out against some of the characterizations of the working environment on the set.

On Thursday, Alec Baldwin shared a letter from a group of crew members addressing allegations about conditions on the shoot that led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“The descriptions of ‘Rust’ as a chaotic, dangerous and exploitative workplace are false and distract from what matters the most: the memory of (DP) Halyna Hutchins, and the need to find modern alternatives to outdated industry firearm and safety practices,” the letter read.

“Unfortunately, in the film industry, it is common to work on unprofessional or hectic productions to gain experience or credits,” the letter continued. “Many of us have worked on those types of productions. ‘Rust’ was not one of them. ‘Rust’ was professional.”

The crew members went on, “We do acknowledge that no set is perfect, and like any production, ‘Rust’ had areas of brilliance and areas that were more challenging. While we stand firmly with our unions and strongly support the fight for better working conditions across our industry, we do not feel that this set was a representation of the kind of conditions our unions are fighting against.”

The letter also praised Hutchins, stating, “Halyna’s work ethic was inspiring and we were working to our highest ability to support her vision. The days were scheduled tightly, but appropriately. We were keeping pace, not falling behind.”

In a recent interview with George Stephanopoulos, Baldwin claimed that he never actually pulled the trigger on the gun that killed Hutchins, adding that he had “no idea” how a live round ended up on the set.