It’s up to Jason Statham and his crack team to save the world in “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre”.

Elevation Pictures released the high-action trailer for the comedic spy film on January 21.

Orson Fortune (Statham), has to stop an international arms dealer from making the sale of a dangerous nuclear weapon with his team of spies. In order to get close to arms dealer Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant), they recruit a famous actor to go undercover in the operation.

Aubrey Plaza, Jason Statham, and Bugzy Malone – Photo: Daniel Smith/Miramax Film
Jason Statham – Photo: Daniel Smith/Miramax Film
Aubrey Plaza – Photo: Daniel Smith/Miramax Film
The film is directed by Guy Ritchie and features his signature humour and fast-paced action sequences.

The cast for the film also includes Josh Hartnett, Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, and Bugzy Malone.

Jason Statham, Josh Hartnett, and Aubrey Plaza – Photo: Daniel Smith/Miramax Film
Lourdes Faberes and Hugh Grant – Photo: Daniel Smith/Miramax Film
Cary Elwes – Photo: Daniel Smith/Miramax Film
“Operation Fortune” sees Ritchie reunite with his frequent collaborator Statham. The two recently released “Wrath of Man” in May 2021.

The movie will hit theatres in 2022.