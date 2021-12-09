Click to share this via email

It’s up to Jason Statham and his crack team to save the world in “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre”.

Elevation Pictures released the high-action trailer for the comedic spy film on January 21.

Orson Fortune (Statham), has to stop an international arms dealer from making the sale of a dangerous nuclear weapon with his team of spies. In order to get close to arms dealer Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant), they recruit a famous actor to go undercover in the operation.

The film is directed by Guy Ritchie and features his signature humour and fast-paced action sequences.

The cast for the film also includes Josh Hartnett, Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, and Bugzy Malone.

“Operation Fortune” sees Ritchie reunite with his frequent collaborator Statham. The two recently released “Wrath of Man” in May 2021.

The movie will hit theatres in 2022.