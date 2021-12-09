Rina Lipa was loving her older sister Dua’s style way before she was famous.

The 20-year-old Gen Z It Girl reminisces about her childhood living in Pristina, the capital of her parents’ native Kosovo, in a new interview with Tatler.

She says of her musician sister’s wardrobe when they were growing up, “I worshipped her. I’d try to dress like her, I’d steal her clothes.

“When I wore them, I’d feel older. It’s still like that, I go through her closet and say, ‘Mmm, you haven’t worn that for a while.’ She’s like ‘Oh God, bring that back!'”

Rina Lipa. CREDIT: Rosaline Shahnavaz

Rina goes on to talk about being close to the Hadid family through Dua who has been dating Anwar Hadid for the past two years.

The social media star, who has nearly a million Instagram followers, shares, “We’re all creatives. We hang out with the Hadids and they’re really lovely.”

She also tells the publication how Dua had plans to become a pop star at age 15 before heading to London, U.K.

Rina says, “She was young, but she was mature, she was ready.

“My parents didn’t let her go easily – it was all done in a very controlled way. She had to get back at certain times and she lived with a family friend. But it was hard. I missed her. She worked very, very hard. I really looked up to her for that and I do to this day.”

Read the full story in Tatler’s January issue, which is on sale now.