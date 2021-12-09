Will Ferrell nearly died on the set of 2013’s “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.”

Director and producer of the film, Adam McKay, revealed two freak accidents involving “Anchorman” and its sequel while speaking about on-set safety with The Hollywood Reporter.

READ MORE: Will Ferrell Accompanies Marc Anthony Onstage With Plenty Of Cowbell

“We’re always really careful. I always give an extra speech at the beginning,” McKay began, before recalling how things went terribly wrong.

“We had like a near accident on the set of ‘Anchorman 2.’ It was involving Will, and it was really scary. It was a scene where Ron Burgundy [Ferrell] was going to hang himself. It was a silly joke. For a half a second, the rig didn’t operate properly and there was actual tension on the rope, but then it gave way and Will was OK. Thank God no one was hurt,” McKay says.

READ MORE: ‘Elf’ Star Faizon Love Is Happy To Take Over For Will Ferrell In Potential Sequel: ‘What’s Wrong With A Black Elf?’

“We were sick about it for two days,” the director noted. “We said, ‘Alright, let’s stop. Let’s have a meeting.'”

But, prior to the incident, McKay and the franchise crew experienced another near-accident that shifted the way he approached working with large animals.

“We also had something with a bear in the first ‘Anchorman,'” he revealed. “The bear did a hint of a bluff charge for a second. From that moment on, I said, ‘I will never put a live animal in a shot with an actor ever again.’ So every time I do it, it’s a composite shot because it’s not worth it.”

READ MORE: ‘Vice’ Director Adam McKay Credits Star Christian Bale For Saving Him From Heart Attack

Speaking of which, Ferrell worked with another bear in 2008’s “Semi-Pro” that ended up killing a trainer two months after the movie debuted in theatres.

As reported by Fox News, 39-year-old Stephan Miller was fatally bit on the neck by the grizzly at Randy Miller’s Predators in Action facility.