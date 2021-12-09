When old enemies return, longtime rivals have to join forces.

On Thursday, Netflix debuted the official trailer for “Cobra Kai” season 4, which sees Ralph Macho’s Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence putting their differences aside for a greater cause.

With the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojo’s working together, Cobra Kai leader Kreese calls in his old friend Terry Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffith, who previously starred as the main antagonist in “The Karate Kid Part III”.

“I just want to make sure this time we win,” Terry says in the trailer, while Johnny and Daniel plot how they’re going to defeat him.

“We’ll settle this on the mat,” one of the students says, referring to All-Valley Tournament where the big face-off is set to go down.

“Cobra Kai” season 4 premieres Dec. 31.