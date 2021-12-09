Lauren Jauregui wishes her coming out could have been different.

The singer appeared on the “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” episode about cyberbullying and slut-shaming to talk about her experience being outed globally.

“I’d been dating the girlfriend that I’ve had at the time for probably a year at that point, but we had fallen in love when I was 15,” Jauregui recalls. “I was at my uncle’s wedding in New Orleans and my aunt very innocently posted the photos from the photo booth onto her Facebook page.”

Eager Fifth Harmony fans found the Facebook album and discovered some very personal photos.

“It was a link for the family to be able to click on and my fans are just a little wild and they found the picture where my girlfriend and I — we were drunk — [were] kissing,” she reveals.

The photos took on a life of their own, however, when gossip columnist Perez Hilton posted them on Twitter — An act Jauregui felt outed her identity as a member of the LGBTQ+ community to the public.

“He definitely outed me. I wasn’t ready because I’m also Latina,” Jauregui explains. “There was that whole looming thing of, ‘What is my community going to feel about me? Are they even going to accept me?’ I know that my family obviously accepted me. But was that something that I was willing to deal with on a public scale?”

It was a difficult time for the singer who adds, “I felt like my own process was violated.”

Hilton told People, however, that he saw the situation differently.

“I’m genuinely sad that she was bothered by that, [but] I’m not gonna fake an apology,” he explains. “It was her fans that caused this photo to go viral. By the time I commented on it, it had already gone viral. It wasn’t like I was given this piece of information or a photo and I was the first person to share it with the world; it was already trending by the time I chimed in.”

Hilton posted the picture to Twitter in 2016 with the caption: “Why are Fifth Harmony fans being so extra over this photo of Lauren Jauregui kissing another girl? NBD.”

The writer clarifies he will appear on the next episode of “Red Table Talk” to talk about the story from his perspective.

All I did was send out a tweet talking about the leaked photo and I said "Why are #FifthHarmony fans being so extra over this photo of @LaurenJauregui (in the red) kissing another girl? NBD!" I don't regret that. I never claimed or presumed anything about her sexuality. — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) December 8, 2021

While he felt differently in this case, there have been times in the past where Hilton apologized for outing some celebrities.

“Maybe in the future, if I reflect on it more, I might take what I did in this situation was wrong, but I put thought into it before I shared that photo,” he continues. “Is this outing? And is that wrong if I share this?”

Jauregui also addresses the intense scrutiny from the public and cyberbullying she faced as a girl group member of Fifty Harmony, while also recalling when classmates made an AIM page calling her a “slut.”

“I remember coming home and seeing it and just feeling sick to my stomach because these are girls that I consider my friends and they’re publicly humiliating me and calling me a ‘slut,'” she says.

Despite what she went through as a teenager, the artist says she is in a much better place now.

She admits, “[I don’t] care what people say about me because they don’t know me… Those people are not well, there’s something mentally wrong with the way that they view life.”