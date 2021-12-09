The first trailer for Adam McKay’s upcoming Lakers scripted series was released by HBO on Thursday.

Formerly titled “Showtime” for the mighty team’s “showtime era” where they won five championships, the sports drama series has a new name, “Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty.”

Photo: Warrick Page/HBOThe upbeat trailer displays an exciting look at the basketball-packed series that perfectly exhibits the nostalgic 1980s ambience and fashion. It also presents new cast members Gaby Hoffmann, Jason Segel, Adrien Brody, Tamera Tomakili, Julianne Nicholson, Tracy Letts, and Rob Morgan. The stars join previously announced talent Jason Clarke as Jerry West, the “cantankerous tortured genius of basketball,” and John C. Reilly as the former Lakers owner Jerry Buss.

The show also welcomes Quincy Isaiah as Earvin “Magic” Johnson and fellow newcomer Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who both land their first major acting credits with “Winning Time.”

The series is adapted from the book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s by Jeff Pearlman. It is set to follow the team members’ professional and personal lives during the 1980s era. The official longline of the series is “one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined its era, both on and off the court.”

Photo: Warrick Page/HBO

Other cast mates include Michael Chiklis as Red Auerbach, Sean Patrick Small as Larry Bird, Sally Field as Jessie Buss, Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss, Spencer Garrett as renowned Lakers broadcaster Chick Hearn, Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper, Olli Haaskivi as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, and Kirk Bovill as Donald Sterling, former owner of the Los Angeles Clippers.

McKay is “Winning Time”‘s director and executive producer, alongside writer Max Borenstein. Members of McKay’s production company Jim Hecht, Jason Shuman, and Kevin Messick will also serve as executive producers with Scott Stephens and co-EP Rodney Barnes.

An official release date has yet to be announced, however, the trailer reveals that the series is expected to debut on HBO Max in the U.S. sometime in March.