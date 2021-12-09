Nicholas Braun got his start in the acting world at a young age.

The “Succession” star chats to Ellen DeGeneres on her show Thursday, with the host airing an adorable clip of a six-year-old Braun being a kid reporter for “Good Morning America”.

He shares after watching the video, “I can’t believe it! I can’t believe that that is me. I need to get that hair cut back.”

As DeGeneres asks whether he remembers it, Braun replies: “I actually do. My brother was the producer of this segment and produced a lot of ‘Good Morning America’ segments and he wanted to really make it feel exciting and big.

“So, he would get me a stretch limo and it would pull up outside of my classroom. I’d look to all the kids and go ‘that’s my limo outside!’

“Being on the street filming as a little kid, it was like chaos around me,” he adds, as DeGeneres points out he had “the bug.”

Nicholas Braun, Ellen DeGeneres.

The actor also talks about his quest to find a real version of his on-screen “Succession” character, Greg, all in the name of research for the role.

“I found one [Greg] that I love,” he tells DeGeneres, insisting he’d spill the beans during the commercial break.

DeGeneres also mentions that the “Succession” cast have a wealth consultant on set to help them prepare for their parts.

Braun jokes, “They don’t talk to me much. My character’s the poorest and most naive of this bunch.”

Braun and DeGeneres then go head-to-head in a game of “5 Second Rule”. See more in the clip below.