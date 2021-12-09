Click to share this via email

After decades of stardom, Keanu Reeves is finally being enshrined in Canada’s Walk of Fame.

On Saturday, the 57-year-old, who was born in Beirut and raised in Toronto, was inducted into the Walk of Fame by “The Matrix” co-star and fellow Canadian Carrie-Anne Moss.

The ceremony took place in Los Angeles on Saturday, with Reeves there to accept the honour from Moss.

“Keanu Reeves is an iconic actor, producer, and director who has entertained audiences worldwide for more than three decades,” a press release stated.

This year, Reeves was one of ten new members inducted into the Walk of Fame, including “one of Canada’s most decorated war heroes to champions in sport, Nobel Laureates, a global business magnate, and iconic names in entertainment.”

Among the inductees were Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart, Salome Bey, Jully Black, Ajay Vrimani, Bruce Cockburn, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Graham Greene, Serena Ryder, Romeo Dallaire Damian Warner, and the Nobel-winning team of Frederick Banting, Charles Best, John Macleod and James Collip.

Meanwhile, Reeves and Moss are set to reunite in “The Matrix Resurrections”, out Dec. 22.