Sometimes the best interviews are the ones that go completely wrong.

This week, Sandra Bullock appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, and in all the excitement, the two ended up overcome by unstoppable fits of laughter.

It all started when they started bonding as parents and Clarkson asked whether Bullock’s kids have any talent for singing.

“My daughter does … they say it skips a generation, my parents were opera singers, I cannot sing at all. My parents were singers, they’re dead,” Bullock said, while Clarkson had already begun to respond, “But they were singers though, okay, that’s cool.”

Bullock immediately asked, “That they’re dead?”

“No! That they’re singers! It’s so sad that they’re dead!” Clarkson said, and the pair began laughing uncontrollably.

They did eventually get it together, only for things to go off the rails again later on when Kelly used the word “or,” but Bullock misheard it as “whore.”

Laughing, Clarkson remarked that it was “uncanny” how much Bullock reminded her of her friends.

“Your friends are whores as well?” Bullock joked, “I’m such a whore.”

As Clarkson attempted to get things back on track with a question about Christmas decorations, Bullock interrupted, “The producers are like, ‘Segue to Christmas!’. People have already purchased advertisement that is Christmas-themed, so yes … I love Christmas, especially Christmas at Wayfair!”

She added, “Because Wayfair, you’ve got just what I need,” referencing Clarkson’s brand partnership

Finally, Bullock joked, “She’s happy my parents died, I was called a whore … she competes with you. This is an ego-driven show for you!”

Still laughing, Clarkson said, “This is a great interview. This is your favourite interview.”