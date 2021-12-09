Country star Brett Eldredge is always open about his struggle with mental health.

On Dec. 8 the star shared his struggle with his fans in the form of a poem, CMT reports.

Eldredge posted a video on Instagram of himself walking through the woods.

Accompanying the video was a story about the difficult day the singer faced as he shared:

“ I wrote this poem when I was having a tough day mentally…we all have those days, I’ve certainly had my share…I used to fight it, still do at times, ya get frustrated, ya feel guilt or shame for feeling anxious or down…This life stuff can be really hard, but those tough days make the good days really count…sometimes its best to just let go and feel it all…I’m grateful for this ride, every part of it…hang in there:)”



In the video, birds can be heard chirping as the singer reads his poem “The more that I feel” in a voiceover.

“I woke up feeling less than myself

tried writing down all the words but it didn’t help

I walked along the bridge through the park at the commons

Still hurt held its grip much more than I wanted

I tried to escape every way that I could

Then I realized that feeling this way could be good

For how could I know the feeling of bliss

If life was all smiles and love without risk

So Today I’ll soak in all of this pain

The more that I feel

the more that I gain”

Eldredge frequently uses his art to process his emotions. In 2020, he rerecorded his emotional track “Raymond” which he wrote to cope with his reaction to his grandmother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis.