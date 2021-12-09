Country star Brett Eldredge is always open about his struggle with mental health.
On Dec. 8 the star shared his struggle with his fans in the form of a poem, CMT reports.
Eldredge posted a video on Instagram of himself walking through the woods.
Accompanying the video was a story about the difficult day the singer faced as he shared:
In the video, birds can be heard chirping as the singer reads his poem “The more that I feel” in a voiceover.
“I woke up feeling less than myself
tried writing down all the words but it didn’t help
I walked along the bridge through the park at the commons
Still hurt held its grip much more than I wanted
I tried to escape every way that I could
Then I realized that feeling this way could be good
For how could I know the feeling of bliss
If life was all smiles and love without risk
So Today I’ll soak in all of this pain
The more that I feel
the more that I gain”
Eldredge frequently uses his art to process his emotions. In 2020, he rerecorded his emotional track “Raymond” which he wrote to cope with his reaction to his grandmother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis.