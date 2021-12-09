Tom Holland is the latest star to take on the wings of death on the final season 16 episode of “Hot Ones”.

The actor, who has been promoting the eagerly-anticipated “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, discussed the joys of pub food, his friendship with Robert Downey Jr. and more while tackling some seriously spicy chicken.

Holland opened up about the time his fellow Marvel star and friend Downey Jr. was shooting “Dolittle” not far from his house in London when he invited him and his brothers over for a private “Black Panther” screening before it was released in 2018.

He shares, “[My brother Paddy] comes running into the room, and he’s holding the original Iron Man helmet, and Downey had given it to him as a gift.

“That’s a really special one for me, because I was lucky enough to join the MCU, but I joined it very late. And that souvenir, you know, that’s from the original film. That’s the birthplace of this incredible world that Kevin Feige and Marvel have created, you know, and Downey and [Jon] Favreau kickstarted. So to have something from that film is a huge honour.”

Holland also spoke about auditioning for John Boyega’s role of Finn in “Star Wars”, but he obviously didn’t get the part.

When asked if he didn’t get the role because he couldn’t stop laughing during the audition, the star says, “I don’t think that’s the reason why I didn’t get the role, I think John Boyega was just better for the role than me.”

He went on the detail the audition which involved a woman making droid noises.

“I just remember thinking, ‘There’s no way this lady’s going to read the robot’s lines opposite me’ — just because that would be ridiculous,’ he recalls.

“I don’t remember what my line was, but it was [something like], ‘Let’s get back to the falcon!’ and this lady, bless her, would sit there with full commitment and was like, ‘Be-boop-be-boop.’

“I remember saying, ‘You’re not actually going to do that, right?’ and she was like, ‘Well yeah, the robot’s part of the scene, he’s the character!’

“I just got the giggles, because you know when you realize you’ve got something so wrong? I just couldn’t stop laughing,” he adds.