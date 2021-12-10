It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – Dec. 10, 2021

Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion – “It Was A… (Masked Christmas)”

A Christmas collaboration we didn’t know we needed, but what a joy it is! Jimmy Fallon releases his first “official” song and calls upon the help of Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion. The jingle encourages listeners to get their booster shots and continue to wear their masks while we live through another year of the global pandemic. Leave it to Jimmy Fallon to create a fun song all wrapped up with a good message.

Years & Years, Galantis – “Sweet Talker”

Years & Years has joined forces with Galantis to deliver their brand new single “Sweet Talker”. Accompanied by a fun music video that sees Olly Alexander explore modern and medieval fables inspired by the likes of “Labyrinth” and “Hansel & Gretel”, this playful track follows “Crave” and “Starstruck” from Years & Years’ highly-anticipated album, Night Call, set for release January 7th.

Monsta X – “You Problem” and The Dreaming (ALBUM)

Monsta X fans rejoice as The Dreaming is pure K-pop perfection! Beloved K-Pop group Monsta X deliver an English-language album, The Dreaming. The group gave the first taste with their track “One Day” and now we have the follow-up single, “You Problem”. The music video features the boys having a good time at a bowling alley and disco party.

Bryan Adams – “Kick Ass”

Canadian rock star Bryan Adams drops his new song “Kick Ass” which is filled with classic guitars and his signature style of feel-good rock n’ roll. Adams explains that “Kick Ass” begins with a John Cleese introductory sermon that perfectly sums up the song — there’s not enough rock and roll in the world! More guitars, more drums, join hands… let’s rock. The song will be off of Adams’ upcoming album, So Happy It Hurts, set for release in March 2022.

Ryland James and Ralph – “A Christmas To Remember”

Ryland James teams up with Ralph to cover Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers’ holiday song “A Christmas To Remember”. Their vocals perfectly complement one another and offer a dash of that holiday magic everyone craves once December hits. So may this be “A Christmas To Remember” and add Ryland and Ralph’s cover of this song to your holiday playlist.

Other noteworthy releases this week include Andy Grammer – “Love Myself”, MAX feat. FLETCHER -“Butterflies“, Alyssa Reid – “Mean”, Virginia To Vegas – “Amnesia”, Bon Ivor – “Second Nature (from the film “Don’t Look Up”)”, Sam Feldt and Rita Ora – “Follow Me”, Five Roses – “Our Days Are Numbered”, and Alicia Keys feat. Khalid & Lucky Daye – “Come For Me (Unlocked)”.

Keep On Your Radar:

Years & Years – Night Call (ALBUM)

Olly Alexander steps out with his first solo album as Years & Years. Night Call is set for release on Jan. 7, 2022. The album will include the previously released singles “Starstruck” and “Crave”.

Charli XCX – Crash

Crash is the upcoming fifth studio album from British singer Charli XCX, which is set to be released on March 18, 2022.

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Beloved Canadian rocker Bryan Adams is set to release his 15th album, So Happy It Hurts. The star already dropped the single “So Happy It Hurts”, describing the song as “freedom, autonomy, spontaneity, and the thrill of the open road” so we’re excited to see what’s to come for the rest of the album when it drops in March 2022.