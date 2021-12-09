“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14 is almost here and Jennifer Lopez will finally be making her first-ever appearance on the show in a special guest role.

The news of the global icon’s feature was announced in the first official season 14 trailer, which dropped Thursday. Lizzo, Alicia Keys, and Taraji P. Henson were also revealed as guest judges joining the fabulous roster.

The teaser for the “most game changing season ever” quickly displays a first glance at some of the queens’ runway looks.

“Even J.Lo is looking at you like, ‘Damn!'” returning judge Ross Mathews exclaims to a mystery contestant.

And for the first time in “her-story,” mama Ru serves up a surprising tray of 14 “RuPaul candy bars” that contain magical powers to be used in the competition, but “only one bar could save your padded a**,” says RuPaul, hinting at a wild card situation.

Lopez will serve as a long-awaited dream guest of the show. The singer has been a constant source of inspiration — on season 11, six queens lip-synced to the singer’s “Waiting for Tonight,” “All Stars 6” contestants Jan and Ginger Minj recreated her iconic Versace dress and season 3 saw Carmen Carrera portray the star’s persona on “Snatch Game.”

Other celebs who will be appearing as guest judges include Andra Day, Loni Love, Christine Chiu, Ava Max, Nicole Byer, Ts Madison, Alec Mapa, Dove Cameron, and Dulce Sloan. In addition, Sarah McLachlan, Norvina, and Leslie Jordan will pop up in smaller roles throughout the new episodes.

