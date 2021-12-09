Click to share this via email

If the acting work ever dries up, Chevy Chase might have a future selling fried chicken.

Earlier this week, the iconic comedian surprised customers at the fast food restaurant Raising Cane in Charleston, South Carolina, WCSC reported.

And Chase didn’t just stop in to grab a bit. He actually got behind the counter to serve customers at the drive-thru window.

“In true Chevy Chase form, he asked to jump behind the counter and hilarity ensued as he served up their orders in the drive-thru and inside at the counter,” company officials said.

Customers shared video of Chase serving them on social media.