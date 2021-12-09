Fashion model Iman is giving Vogue a special tour inside her Catskills home, which includes a couple of treasured keepsakes in honour of her late husband David Bowie.

READ MORE: Iman Says She Won’t Marry Again Following David Bowie’s Death: ‘He’s Not My Late Husband. He’s My Husband’

The supermodel, who recently released her first fragrance “Love Memoir” inspired by her journey with the legendary artist, tells Vogue she and Bowie began working on the gorgeous estate, located in the Catskill Mountains in upstate New York, nearly six years ago.

Photo: Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

The “built from scratch” home contains picturesque mountain views, a beautiful custom kitchen and screened-in porch that comes with a wood-burning fireplace. The property is surrounded by a personal touch of numerous white birch trees, which were Bowie’s favourite.

READ MORE: Iman Calls For Leaders To Focus On Global Vaccine Equity In Open Letter Signed By Anne Hathaway, Richard Gere, Eva Longoria & Many More

“The house really saved me during COVID,” Iman says. “Because before that, I had a hard time staying here. I would come here for a weekend and leave the next day, because I felt sad here, because I missed him very much. The house actually helped me go through my grief and come [out on] the other side.”

Photo: Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

The music icon passed in January 2016 at age 69 after a private battle with liver cancer. Prior to his death, the singer and his model wife were married for 23 years and became parents to their daughter Alexandria, 21. Bowie was also a father to his son Duncan, 50, from a previous relationship.

“And that is what is so special to me about this house,” Iman continues. “Now, I mean, when I remember David, I don’t cry anymore. I actually remember the joy for life.”

READ MORE: Susan Sarandon Reflects On Final Phone Call With Ex Lover David Bowie: ‘It’s All So Frustrating’

During the tour of the property, Iman showed Vogue the small stones columns that are hidden among the trees and in the story written by the magazine’s Chioma Nnadi, the significance behind the handmade formations was revealed.

“David would always say that in ancient times, these towers were used for navigation to let people know they were on the right track,” Iman explains. “Stacking them on my walks became this very calming ritual each day. It was a way to honour his memory, but also a reminder that I was in the right place, that this, was my right space.”

Photo: Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

The warm, welcoming home commemorates the couple with displayed artwork like the 1980 self-portrait of Bowie and a Lynn Chadwick sculpture Iman gave her late husband for their first wedding anniversary in 1993.