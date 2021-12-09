Homer Simpson may be one of the most medically-billed fictional characters ever.

Movieweb reports Downtown L.A. Law Group commissioned a study of the beloved “Simpsons” character for all of his injuries sustained over the show’s 30+ season run. They totalled everything in a list they call the “Homer Simpson medical bill rap sheet”.

Over the course of 706 episodes, the group concluded the character had racked up an impressive bill of up to $143 million US dollars.

Breaking it down, the top three injuries that cost Simpson the most are:

Brain damage: $1,525,500 Paralysis: $508,904 Radiation exposure: $150,000

The group says the aim of the study was to “shed light on the dangers and potential cost of not having life insurance.”

The total number of $143 million US was made on the basis of Simpson being medically uninsured. According to the L.A. Law group, “the average American spends $316,600 on healthcare in a lifetime, whilst Homer Simpson has spent 452 times more than that already at the age of 39.”

“The Simpsons” was renewed through season 34, which means the rap sheet may grow even longer as the show airs through 2023.