Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Tessica Brown, known as the viral star “Gorilla Glue girl”, is undergoing medical treatment.

Brown attempted to dye her hair at home in early December 2020 when the chemicals proved too strong and burnt her scalp.

In a video to TikTok, the star showed her hair coming out in clumps as she combed through it.

“I put the dye in at home, jumped in the shower, rinsed it out – and as I am rinsing my hair, dude, my hair is steady coming out,” she explained, holding up her fallen hair.

READ MORE: Cardi B Goes Viral As She Helps A Group Of Black Women Into A Miami Club

New York Post reports Brown underwent stem cell therapy in Pasadena, California on Dec. 8 to help repair the damage.

“I am just praying that it works,” she told the paper.

The mother of five went viral in early 2021 after using Gorilla Glue in place of regular hairspray.

She told her followers the story in an Instagram post, detailing how her hair remained stuck for an entire month.

READ MORE: TikTok User Reveals Truth Behind Viral Harry Styles ‘Microwave’ Rumour

She underwent surgery in February to fix her hair from the results of that debacle as well.

“Nothing that’s gonna happen overnight, but the shedding should stop real soon,” she concluded.